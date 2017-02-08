UPDATE: Madison's controversial panhandling ordinance to be enforced by April

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he aims to start enforcing a controversial panhandling ordinance by early Spring.

"This is a dangerous practice and this is a big step in ending it," said District 9 Alder Paul Skidmore, who was among the twelve Madison Common Council Alders voting in favor of the new ordinance. "There have been anecdotes about people [in other cities] being hit, people being killed, accidents that have occurred rear-ending, people hitting others because they're swerving over."

While there is no known case of a median panhandler causing a fatal accident in Madison, advocates of the ordinance say safety for both drivers and panhandlers is their top concern.

"[In icy situations] it's very slippery, you could fall or hurt yourself or get struck [by a car]," said Alder Skidmore.

Mayor Soglin says once the ordinance takes effect, the city will roll out an education campaign, where staff and Madison Police will visit busy intersections to explain the new ordinance to panhandlers.

"I'm hoping we have an education period, which is then followed by warnings, and as the spring comes around, we'll have this problem solved," said Mayor Soglin.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the police department will begin assigning some officers to focus on teaching and offering services to support the panhandlers.

"We will saturate those most heavily used intersections, with a lot of officers to try and make proactive context, such as verbal warnings, with teachable moments, it's not going to be with an emphasis on enforcement at this juncture," said Chief Koval, who says giving out citations will not be the priority for police. "Our officers would much rather prefer to divert someone from ticketing and use verbal warning and educational moments."

Homeless advocates say the ordinance is an attack on the homeless population.

However, Mayor Soglin and other supporters of the ordinance say it's not about punishing people, rather, preventing any accidents from happening in the future.

"We don't want to write tickets, we want the practice to end, we want safety to improve," said Alder Skidmore.

Pending the Mayor's signature on the ordinance, Madison police will have a training period for officers before the education campaign rolls out.

City officials aim to start enforcement by April.

