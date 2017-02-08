Beloit Memorial 'jazzes' it up playing for celebrities and elite events

BELOIT (WKOW) -- When it comes to jazz, Beloit Memorial's Jazz Orchestra isn't just jamming, they're known across the nation for their professional playing.

"Flew out to Napa Valley which a lot of kids had never been to Napa before," Senior Nora Lewis said about the experience of a lifetime. Instagram's founder, Kevin Systrom, found them from this YouTube clip last year. He had to have them for his wedding.

"It was dream, they were so generous and so nice,"Senior Julia Boscoe said.

The Beloit Memoiral Jazz Orchestra played some Duke Ellington for Systom's Halloween wedding, and then met celebrities.

"Mark Zuckerberg was there, Karlie Kloss, the supermodel, was there and talked to us for a while." Lewis said.

But that's not the only gig they've booked. The talented teens will meet musician royalty this Spring at the New Orleans Heritage Jazz Festival.

"We were actually the only high school to get invited this year," Lewis said.

In just days, they'll also find out if they're finalists for their 5th straight 'Essentially Ellington' competition in NYC.

"They way I've heard it described is actually the "Superbowl" of high school jazz festivals," Lewis said.

Because these teens who practices hours a day, know they're always hitting the right notes.

Hear them play next week on February 13th, from 5-8p.m. at the Eclipse Center during the 'Knight of Jazz Spaghetti Dinner'.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children.