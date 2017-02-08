Madison police investigate reports of shots fired - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police investigate reports of shots fired

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired overnight Wednesday.

More than one caller reported hearing what they thought were two gunshots in the area of the 2800 Block of Ashford Lane around 2:40 a.m. February 8. Officers found shell casings in a parking lot, but didn't find anyone injured or any property damage.

