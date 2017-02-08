Wisconsin Dairy News: Butter Chocolate

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- A local chocolatier in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, is making bean to bar chocolate with a surprise ingredient from the dairy state: butter.

"Butter chocolate is a dark milk chocolate," chocolatier Melissa Langhoff said. "So it's 55% cocoa beans and cocoa butter combined and then it has Wisconsin whole milk powder in and then it has sugar obviously to make it sweet and tasty! And then some clarified butter."

The surprise ingredient in Sjolind's signature chocolate bar is Wisconsin butter! While the butter chocolate is a top seller, Sjölinds also makes several other chocolate treats using as many locally-sourced products as possible.

"It gives you that piece of mind to know where things are coming from," Langhoff added. "And that they're being handled properly. And it just has the best flavor."