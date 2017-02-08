UPDATE: Wisconsin Senate passes marijuana extract bill

The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Beloit man on Thursday after executing a search warrant on Cleveland Street.More >>
36-year-old Damien Payne is serving more than two years in prison in connection to a hand gun and his criminal history, even though an Ozaukee County jury found him not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.More >>
No one was hurt after evacuating an east side pub in Madison because of a smoke scare.More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
The new market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. 50 vendors showcased handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, foods and fresh produce.More >>
Hazmat crews and Fond du Lac Fire were called to the Fond du Lac River on Thursday, where crews found a latex paint spill.More >>
Divers pulled the body of a 22-year-old man from Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva Thursday night.More >>
Lexi Ananiadis may only be 9 years old, but she's already helping the Stevens Point community in a big way.More >>
Middle school students in the Madison Metropolitan School District showed off months of hard work Thursday.More >>
A new park is coming to a neighborhood on Madison's southside later this year.More >>
Madison Police say several students were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight at La Follette High School.More >>
