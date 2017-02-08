UPDATE: Wisconsin Senate approves bill limiting union influence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Senate has passed a Republican bill that would limit union influence on bids for public projects.

The bill passed 19-13 on party lines Wednesday.

The measure prohibits state and local governments from requiring contractors bidding on public projects to enter into collective bargaining deals with them called project labor agreements.

The bill's author, Sen. Leah Vukmir, says non-union firms should get the chance to bid on more projects. But Democrats say it's the latest iteration of GOP attacks on unions and that local governments should get to decide whether to require agreements.

The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill in March. If both chambers pass it, it would then go to Gov. Scott Walker, who can sign it into law.

