Active weather across the nation

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKOW) -- Wet weather continues for California. Precipitation data shows that LAX has recorded double the normal rainfall over the last four months. North of LA and south of San Francisco, the San Lorenzo River reached moderate flood stage within the last 24 hours. Water is now flowing by the windows of homes. Emergency crews have made several rescues as many people choose to remain in their homes.

North of San Francisco, a San Rafael home was destroyed by a landslide on Tuesday. The wall of mud tore through the two story home, snapping support beams. Residents were able to evacuate in time. Two more neighboring homes have also been deemed unsafe.

Five tornadoes were reported in Louisiana yesterday. Some of the worst damage was in an area that had also been damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Preliminary ratings of this tornado read at EF-2 status. Injuries and damage to homes and businesses have been reported but currently no deaths.