Alice in Dairyland shares Wisconsin beer, wine & cheese ideas for Valentine's Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- You may be planning a dinner for Valentine's Day and Wisconsin's 69th Alice in Dairyland has some ideas for you.

Whether you decide to dine out or cook a meal at home, Ann O'Leary says Wisconsin beer and wine can help make it memorable. "Choosing to pair your meal with a Wisconsin made beer or wine supports our state’s farmers, communities and economy. Not only is your money going back to support our breweries or wineries, but it also supports Wisconsin hops farmers and vineyards," O'Leary says.

Many Wisconsin beers and wines are made using ingredients grown right here in Wisconsin. O'Leary says Wisconsin has around 90 hops growers and about 300 grape growers. "Some wineries grow their own grapes, others purchase grapes from local vineyards," O'Leary says.

There are also 130 wineries in Wisconsin.

O'Leary says when choosing a beer or wine to go with Wisconsin cheese, remember these rules of thumb: "In general, light beers go with light cheese and strong beers go with strong flavored cheeses. Sweet and fruit wines typically go better with cheese then red wines with bitterness and astringency."

