Gov. Walker budget proposal includes $204 million income tax cut

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Walker's 2017-19 budget proposal includes a $204 million income tax cut.



That tax cut would be achieved through a reduction in the lowest two income tax rates and an expansion of the second tax bracket.



The lowest tax rate would be reduced from 4% to 3.9% on the first $11,150 of income.



The second lowest tax rate would be cut from 5.84% to 5.74% on income between $11,151 to $37,450 - expanded up 25% from $29,960.



The State Budget Office estimates a reduction of $69 in the 2017 tax year and $70 in the 2018 tax year for a median-income family of four.



The overall tax savings in Gov. Walker's proposal would be $593 million.



After the income tax cut, a proposal to eliminate the state portion of the property tax levy would contribute the most savings - roughly $189 million.



The Walker administration is also counting the proposed $35 million tuition cut in the overall tax savings number.



Gov. Walker will deliver his 2017-19 budget address at 4:00 p.m. in the State Assembly chambers.



Capitol Bureau Chief Greg Neumann will have more on this story on 27 News at 5 and 6.