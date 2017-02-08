Packers release Shields - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers release Shields

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Packers are reportedly parting ways with cornerback Sam Shields. The seven-year pro broke the news himself with an Instagram post.

Shields suffered a concussion in Week 1. He missed the rest of the season. Shields has reportedly suffered at least four concussions in his NFL career. At the end of the season, he still had not been cleared to return to action.

The 29-year old has been the Packers' best cornerback the past couple years. He played 80 games with Green Bay and notched 18 interceptions.

