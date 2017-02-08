UPDATE: Beltline to close again Thursday night between Gammon & - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Beltline to close again Thursday night between Gammon & Mineral Point for bridge demolition

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Beltline is now open as of 5:00 a.m. between Gammon Road and Mineral Point.

The entire stretch closed for about seven hours overnight as crews are demolishing the High Point Road bride. Crews will be working on the demolition Thursday into Friday as well, so the Beltline will close again from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

********

MADISON (WKOW) --- A reminder to drivers in Madison -- the Beltline will be closed at Gammon Road to Mineral Point Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on February 8 and 9.

Crews will be demolishing the High Point Road bridge during these closures.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation says you can expect loud noise in the area.

Demolitions are also scheduled for February 13 and 14.  DOT officials will give warning of the closures in May when they set the new bridge beams up.

The High Point Bridge is currently closed until May.  Here is more on that closure.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.