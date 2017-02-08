Walker proposes self-insurance system for public workers

The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Beloit man on Thursday after executing a search warrant on Cleveland Street.More >>
36-year-old Damien Payne is serving more than two years in prison in connection to a hand gun and his criminal history, even though an Ozaukee County jury found him not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.More >>
No one was hurt after evacuating an east side pub in Madison because of a smoke scare.More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
UW-Madison announced earlier this year that Hollywood producer Steve Levitan will be the university's Spring commencement speaker.More >>
A security system at a Town of Burke home foils a potential home invasion, and helps provide evidence on a later car theftMore >>
In a competition today at at Blackhawk Technical College, teams of welding students are competing to create art from junk.More >>
Students from eight southern Wisconsin High schools are giving new meaning to the phrase “one person's junk is another person's treasure.”More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Fingerprints are out and retina scans are in at one southern Wisconsin sheriff's office.More >>
A Wisconsin artist helps sick children by transforming them into superheroes.More >>
The new market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. 50 vendors showcased handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, foods and fresh produce.More >>
Hazmat crews and Fond du Lac Fire were called to the Fond du Lac River on Thursday, where crews found a latex paint spill.More >>
