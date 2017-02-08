Special prosecutor to investigate misconduct in 1957 murder case

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
The alleged attack happened around 4:45 pm at Badger Prairie Dog Park in VeronaMore >>
Madison's Department of Public Health is investigating an alleged dog biting incident that took place Friday afternoon.More >>
This is the time of year when bats are leaving the caves they've been hibernating in. But many of the animals in Wisconsin, didn't survive the winter.More >>
This is the time of year when bats are leaving the caves they've been hibernating in. But many of the animals in Wisconsin, didn't survive the winter.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Beloit man on Thursday after executing a search warrant on Cleveland Street.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Beloit man on Thursday after executing a search warrant on Cleveland Street.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Police officer is going above and beyond the call of duty by donating a kidney to a little boy she had previously never met. Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports, Officer Lindsey Bittorf told the 8-year-old Janesville boy she'd taken an oath to serve and protect, and her kidney is part of that duty.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Police officer is going above and beyond the call of duty by donating a kidney to a little boy she had previously never met. Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports, Officer Lindsey Bittorf told the 8-year-old Janesville boy she'd taken an oath to serve and protect, and her kidney is part of that duty.More >>
A man accused of breaking into a Janesville gun shop and stealing 18 weapons says he had no plans to harm the public while he was on the run for 10 days.More >>
A man accused of breaking into a Janesville gun shop and stealing 18 weapons says he had no plans to harm the public while he was on the run for 10 days.More >>
UW-Madison announced earlier this year that Hollywood producer Steve Levitan will be the university's Spring commencement speaker.More >>
UW-Madison announced earlier this year that Hollywood producer Steve Levitan will be the university's Spring commencement speaker.More >>
A security system at a Town of Burke home foils a potential home invasion, and helps provide evidence on a later car theftMore >>
A security system at a Town of Burke home foils a potential home invasion, and helps provide evidence on a later car theftMore >>
In a competition today at at Blackhawk Technical College, teams of welding students are competing to create art from junk.More >>
Students from eight southern Wisconsin High schools are giving new meaning to the phrase “one person's junk is another person's treasure.”More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Beloit man on Thursday after executing a search warrant on Cleveland Street.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Beloit man on Thursday after executing a search warrant on Cleveland Street.More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
Fingerprints are out and retina scans are in at one southern Wisconsin sheriff's office.More >>
Fingerprints are out and retina scans are in at one southern Wisconsin sheriff's office.More >>
A Wisconsin artist helps sick children by transforming them into superheroes.More >>
A Wisconsin artist helps sick children by transforming them into superheroes.More >>
The new market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. 50 vendors showcased handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, foods and fresh produce.More >>
The new market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. 50 vendors showcased handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, foods and fresh produce.More >>
Hazmat crews and Fond du Lac Fire were called to the Fond du Lac River on Thursday, where crews found a latex paint spill.More >>
Hazmat crews and Fond du Lac Fire were called to the Fond du Lac River on Thursday, where crews found a latex paint spill.More >>