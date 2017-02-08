Special prosecutor to investigate misconduct in 1957 murder case

President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James Comey

Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him

President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.

Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

Reporter arrested while trying to question Cabinet member

The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

Authorities say a woman shot and wounded a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop but that a protective vest likely saved his life.

The longtime lawman who oversaw the Los Angeles jail system is facing a lengthy term behind bars.

A wolf advocacy group has doubled the reward for information leading to whoever shot a rare white wolf found inside Yellowstone National Park.

Three children are missing and six other members of the same family are injured after a burning house collapsed near Houston.

Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.

Pennsylvania's top prosecutor charged an Amtrak engineer Friday with causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a 2015 derailment that came after he accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

Health officials say the heroin epidemic drove a tripling in reported hepatitis C infections.

Heroin epidemic pushing up hepatitis C infections in US

Amphibious military exercises on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam are moving ahead as scheduled a day after being suspended when a French landing craft ran aground.

An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy's suicide, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself.

School: Boy, 8, who killed himself never said he was bullied

SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) -- A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate possible misconduct involving a murder case in the 1957 slaying of a 7-year-old girl.

The (DeKalb) Daily-Chronicle reports the special prosecutor will look into whether a Seattle police detective committed perjury in the prosecution of Jack McCullough for Maria Ridulph's killing.

Brian Towne of the special prosecution unit of the State's Attorney Appellate Prosecutor's Office received the assignment.

Towne was appointed after the Illinois Attorney General's office and other prosecutors declined to investigate.

McCullough was convicted in 2012 after Seattle police arrested him in 2011.

McCullough was released when former DeKalb County State's Attorney Richard Schmack said a review found flaws in the case and determined McCullough's alibi was solid.

His conviction was vacated and charges against him were dismissed.

