Assembly Speaker threatens to delay budget over road funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker may face a fight within his own party.



Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said on Wednesday that fellow Assembly Republicans want to tackle the transportation issue this year and that he doesn't have an answer than they have right now.



"And if that means we go till October, that's not my goal. I would prefer to be out by July and enjoy the summer," said Vos. "But I also think we gotta have an answer that's actually gonna happen."



Speaker Vos says a recent audit shows the state's transportation budget deficit is actually closer to $2 billion, than the roughly $1 billion lawmakers thought they were dealing with.