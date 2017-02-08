Three people arrested in Wausau drug sting

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Authorities in Wausau seized 19 guns, along with eight pounds of marijuana, 11 marijuana plants, a psilocybin mushroom grow chamber, 895 grams of mushrooms, and 686 prescription pills in a drug bust Monday.

Giannetta Pedersen, 40, Casey Pedersen, 17, and Shane Dalbec, 38, all of Wausau, were arrested in the raid.

Police are recommending a number of charges all of which are currently pending.