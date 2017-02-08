New business aims to combine bullets, beauty

OZAUKEE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Mequon woman is combining beauty and bullets into a brand new business.

WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports Cheryl Rebholz has run the "Faces" beauty salon in Mequon for nearly 40 years, but is now aiming for a new endeavor with Bear Arms Shooting Range later in the spring. The business logo features a lipstick as a bullet set in crosshairs.

“(We will have) anti-age creams. You’ll have grooming creams for beards," she said during a visit to the new space on Tuesday. "And targets, ammo, scopes. They can co-exist."

The idea for the new business came to Rebholz about three years ago, after she received her concealed carry permit and bought a gun but was left without a place to practice her firing.

WISN reports Rebholz said she wants both men and women to be able to use the space without fear or intimidation.

She's is taking her beauty products from “Faces” and they will be available for purchase at the new shooting range. The building on north Granville Road is not much to look at now, but Rebholz has a target date of Memorial Day weekend to open the new business.