Hazmat team cleaning up mercury spill in Minnesota

President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James Comey

Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him

President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.

Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

Reporter arrested while trying to question Cabinet member

The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss

Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

Before the wall, there was the fence. The U.S. is still settling claims with landowners over the border fence that was approved over a decade ago.

As Trump seeks billions for wall, US still paying for fence

Vice President Mike Pence rallied fellow Republicans in Montana in support of God, guns and Greg Gianforte, the GOP candidate vying for the state's only seat in the U.S. House.

The tough-on-crime policy announced Friday by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions runs counter to the recent emphasis in Appalachian states on treatment and less prison time for low-level drug offenders.

Appalachia's approach to drugs at odds with AG policy

A Texas police-reform bill named after a black woman found dead in jail following a confrontation with a white state trooper during a traffic stop has been stripped down to the point that some community organizers say it's no longer a worthy tribute.

Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.

The longtime lawman who oversaw the Los Angeles jail system is facing a lengthy term behind bars.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

Three children are missing and six other members of the same family are injured after a burning house collapsed near Houston.

An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy's suicide, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself.

School: Boy, 8, who killed himself never said he was bullied

Amphibious military exercises on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam are moving ahead as scheduled a day after being suspended when a French landing craft ran aground.

NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) -- A hazardous materials team is cleaning up a mercury spill in the Minnesota community of New Ulm.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the spill was reported Tuesday.

A waste hauler had noticed the mercury spill in a dumpster and alerted authorities.

Authorities believe the property owner removed about two gallons of mercury from a garage and disposed of it in the trash.

About one gallon spilled in the dumpster.

The mercury is believed to be isolated to the dumpster, alley and garbage truck where the mercury was found.

Authorities believe there is no risk to the public but are asking people to avoid the area as the spill is cleaned up.

Mercury vapors are toxic to the nervous system. But experts say the cold temperatures are keeping the mercury outside from vaporizing.



