Hazmat team cleaning up mercury spill in Minnesota

An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy's suicide, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself.
A Texas police-reform bill named after a black woman found dead in jail following a confrontation with a white state trooper during a traffic stop has been stripped down to the point that some community organizers say it's no longer a worthy tribute.
The tough-on-crime policy announced Friday by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions runs counter to the recent emphasis in Appalachian states on treatment and less prison time for low-level drug offenders.
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
