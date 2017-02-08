Senate confirms Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general amid strong Democratic opposition

WASHINGTON (WKOW) Wednesday night, amid strong opposition from Democrats, the senate confirmed Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions as the country's new attorney general.

At roughly 7:00pm (EST) Sessions was confirmed with a 52 - 47 vote; one divided mostly along party lines.

The vote capped weeks of divisive battles over Sessions, an staunch Donald Trump supporter, and one of the Senate's most conservative Republicans.

Democrats tore into Sessions over his ties to Trump, and questionable record on civil rights and immigration; while Republicans lauded his four decades in public service and his commitment to fairness and the rule of law.

The nomination drew wide attention after Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was involved in an quandary where she was asked to sit down after challenging Sessions' character, and record.

Sessions resigns his Senate post Wednesday, at 11:59 pm, and will be sworn in as attorney general Thursday morning.