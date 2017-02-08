Wisconsin DNR: Too early to say if park fees will increase

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Department of Natural Resources officials say it's too early to say whether they'll increase state park fees under Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal.

Walker unveiled an executive budget Wednesday that grants the DNR permission to raise admission and camping fees according to demand. The budget doesn't mandate increases or lay out what those increases should be, but the agency in December released a potential plan to raise admission fees by as much as $10 and camping fees as much as $5 per night.

DNR spokesman Jim Dick says it's too early in the budget process to say what the agency might do with the fees.

The Legislature's finance committee will spend the spring months revising the spending plan before forwarding it to the Assembly and Senate for final votes.

