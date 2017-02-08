Syrian family separated for five years by war reunites in Wiscon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Syrian family separated for five years by war reunites in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Syrian family whose five year struggle to reunite was held up by the travel ban is together again, here in Wisconsin.
    The family of  nine was separated five years ago by the war in Syria.
    A brother settled in Wisconsin last summer and the remaining family members had all finally received visas, but then the travel ban was ordered.
    They got in when a judge recently suspended the order.
  "I want my family to have stability. I want them to have education. I want them to be in the culture," family member Said told WISN.
    The family asked that we not show their faces because they're afraid for relatives still in Syria.  
     They'll be living in Sheboygan, where several churches have banded together to provide a rental home and necessities.  

