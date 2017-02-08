Bucks forward Jabari Parker leaves with sprained left knee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks forward Jabari Parker leaves with sprained left knee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Bucks forward Jabari Parker left Milwaukee's game Wednesday night against the Miami Heat in the third quarter with a sprained left knee.
   Parker was driving to the bucket from the left side of the lane, making minimal contact with a defender with his body before falling to the floor. His left knee did not make contact, and appeared to buckle on the drive with 6:34 left in the quarter.
   Parker hurt the same knee in December 2014, ending his rookie season after 25 games. The second overall pick in the 2014 draft was averaging a career-high 20.2 points.
   The latest injury occurred on the same night that guard Khris Middleton returned from a hamstring injury. Parker, Middleton and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo form the Bucks' young core.

