Budget would not delay Verona Rd. project

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker's budget would keep the Verona Road Project on track. For business owners along the corridor, dodging a delay would be a relief for their stores and restaurants.

"I'm very pleased that the Verona Road project is in the Governor's budget. That's tremendous," said Deirdre Garton, the co-owner of Quivey's Grove just off Verona Road.

Garton was among dozens of Fitchburg and Verona business owners who gathered for the annual Verona Road Business Coalition on Wednesday.

The Governor's proposal is going against the State Department of Transportation's recommendation that the project be delayed for two years. Work began in 2013 and the first phase was finished just a few months ago.

Now it;s on to phase two of the project between Raymond Road and McKee.

Garton says during the first phase her restaurant stayed steady, but it took a lot of marketing and advertising. Although she's excited the project might finish on time by 2019, she's wearing of some of the planning.

"It's the uncertainty of the lack of sustainable funding. Ultimately, that's the big question," Garton said.

Governor Walker says the project is going through in part by $500-million in new borrowing. But some lawmakers are still concerned about funding.

"We need to address the issue. We can't just kick the can down the road," said State Senator Alberta Darling.

Still, for business owners along the construction route, including Jill Skowronski who works for Yahara Bay Distillery -- they're optimistic.

"For us, knowing that it's going to get completed in a timely manner is really what we're mostly focused on right now," she said.

She knows her business could be impacted again, but she has full faith that her customers will still show up.

"Construction or not, they'll come visit us," she added.