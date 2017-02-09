Louisiana tornado tosses mother, baby Into air

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKOW) -- Out of the tornadoes that hit Louisiana, comes an amazing story of survival.

Amanda Stockfelt had her two-month-old daughter with her at work when one of the tornadoes touched down in New Orleans.

Stockfelt says she buckled the baby in her car seat and hung on as the twister threw them into the air.

"Don't let go, just don't let go - That's all I could think about, just don't let go. I couldn't think of anything else, because I knew if I let go, I wouldn't have been able to find her. I just thought - I didn't know if she was dead, I didn't know if she was hurt, I didn't care about me."

The baby was okay.

Stockfelt came away with minor injuries.

She says she lost her car and other belongings, but those can be replaced.