Stoughton Norwegian Dancers to perform this weekend; raising mon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Stoughton Norwegian Dancers to perform this weekend; raising money for trip to San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Stoughton Norwegian Dancers Courtesy: Stoughton Norwegian Dancers

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers have some big performances coming up.

The "Norse Afternoon of Fun" is Sunday, February 12. The dancers will perform at 1:30 p.m. in the Stoughton High School gym at 600 Lincoln Avenue. Doors open at 12:30.

This annual event helps cure the winter blues with the colorful Norwegian costumes, lively music and high-energy ethnic folk dancing. Audience members are encouraged to wear national costumes too. Children under 10 wearing a national or Norwegian costume get free admission.

Otherwise, admission is $7 for adults and $1 for children under 14. Tickets are available at the door. There will be a bake sale featuring Norwegian and American pastries. You can also enter a raffle that includes more than 30 great prizes.

The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers are also raising money for a trip to San Diego where they will perform. To learn more about the dance group, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.