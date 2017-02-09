Stoughton Norwegian Dancers to perform this weekend; raising money for trip to San Diego

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers have some big performances coming up.

The "Norse Afternoon of Fun" is Sunday, February 12. The dancers will perform at 1:30 p.m. in the Stoughton High School gym at 600 Lincoln Avenue. Doors open at 12:30.

This annual event helps cure the winter blues with the colorful Norwegian costumes, lively music and high-energy ethnic folk dancing. Audience members are encouraged to wear national costumes too. Children under 10 wearing a national or Norwegian costume get free admission.

Otherwise, admission is $7 for adults and $1 for children under 14. Tickets are available at the door. There will be a bake sale featuring Norwegian and American pastries. You can also enter a raffle that includes more than 30 great prizes.

The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers are also raising money for a trip to San Diego where they will perform. To learn more about the dance group, click here.