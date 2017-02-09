Dog park in the works for Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Later this year, dogs are expected to have a place to roam freely on the corner of S. Fish Hatchery Rd. and Irish Lane.

For the past two years, a grassroots group, the Fitchburg Dog Park Advocates, have been working to bring a dog park to the city. "It was like a magnet," says Jake Johnson, one of the members of the group and a member of Fitchburg City Council and Park Commission. "People just came to the group, and said yes we want this, how can we help?"

The site was chosen largely because of its accessibility says another member of the Fitchburg Dog Park Advocates, Amy Good. "It's centrally located. If you map up all the dog parks in Dane County, there's a huge gap right in this part of Fitchburg. So it's really accessible to all of the residents in Fitchburg," says Good.

Between the Fitchburg Dog Park Advocates and city funding, the park is expected to have a fence around the five acre property when it's finished, plus new landscaping, walking trails, park benches, picnic tables and a drinking fountain. "One of our goals is to put in some agility equipment down the road, so it can kind of be like a dog playground," says Johnson.

The total estimate to build the dog park is $100,000. Johnson and Good say $50,000 will be coming from funds the Fitchburg Dog Park Advocates are raising, and the other half will be coming from the city's park land dedication fund. That's an account that developers pay into when they develop land in Fitchburg, Johnson explains. It's a fund in place to build parks in the city, separate from taxpayer dollars.

Good and Johnson see a real benefit for the people of Fitchburg with this project. "People think dog park, and it's just for dogs, and the reality is, it's for people too. And we can certainly use another park in this area of Fitchburg, and it's really just going to be another gathering place for people to get together, whether they have a dog or not," says Good.

Johnson presents another case for the park and safety. "Right now at the [city] park, dogs will run up and approach the kids, and of course you don't know if it's a safe dog... You don't know the dog and the dog doesn't know the kids," he says. "To have a place where dogs can be off leash, and it will attract people who want to exercise their dogs, will also make all the other parks in the city safer for people and for little kids."

Like any story though, this has two sides. At the home next to the lot where the park is going to be constructed, there is a sign that reads "No Dog Park." 27 News reached out to the homeowners, but no one was home at the time.

The Fitchburg City Council has approved the preliminary site plan, Johnson says. It will be finalized during their March meeting. The project is expected to go out for bid this spring and be built this summer.

The park will be named in honor of a family-owned agricultural operation that used to be on the land. It will be called "Sunny Side Park," after their business.

To find out more about the project or donate you can visit the Fitchburg Dog Park's website or Facebook page.