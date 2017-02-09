Successes and challenges with President Trump's nominees

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's cabinet has grown by one more. However, this win for the Trump administration comes as there's more controversy between the executive and judicial branches.

Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) will be sworn in Wednesday morning as the new U.S. Attorney General. All but one democratic senator voted against Sessions' confirmation though because of his strong criticism of immigration issues and civil rights laws.

Despite the success with Sessions, there is some push back to the Trump administration by the President's own Supreme Court nominee. Judge Neil Gorsuch is describing President Trump's recent criticism of judges, during the travel ban hold and appeal process, as "demoralizing and disheartening."

Wednesday morning, President Trump said, "I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won't call it biased. And we haven't had a decision yet. But courts seem to be so political." He also tweeted that that federal judge who put a temporary hold on his travel ban is a "so-called judge" and that he's to blame if "anything happened."

Next in line for Senate confirmation in the Trump administration cabinet is Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) for health secretary. A final vote could come as early as Thursday, and political experts say it is likely he will be confirmed.