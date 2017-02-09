Winter Storm heads east

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, New York City had a record high temperature of 62 degrees. Images of kids playing outside and people golfing in February flooded social media. Thursday will bring big changes, though, as a winter storm moves through the northeast. Advisories and warnings are all along the storm path and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for Long Island, NY. Areas within the Winter Storm Warning could see as many as 10-14" of snow. That's potentially more than Southern Wisconsin has had in all of 2017 so far. This storm will bring a lot of snow in only a few hours. snowfall rates could be as high as 1-2" per hour. That's a lot of snow and will cause travel problems. Albany, NY had 4" fall in just one hour early Thursday morning.

Officials are advising people to stay home. Multiple airports in New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York are close until tomorrow due to the snow.