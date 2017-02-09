Man injured after falling into 6-foot pit in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Fire officials say a man was pulled from a 6-foot-pit last night on Stoughton Road.



According to the Madison Fire Department, the pit was 6 feet by 8 feet in size. The man suffered serious injuries and had to be pulled out by a crane.



There were no witnesses to what happened but authorities believe the man fell the full 6-7 feet onto a concrete floor which had 1/8-inch pieces of metal protruding from the concrete.