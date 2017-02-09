UPDATE: Law enforcement warns legislators of 300% rise in Wisconsin methamphetamine use

MADISON (WKOW) -- The use of methamphetamine is on the rise in Wisconsin - by as much as 300 percent in some parts of the state - according to state and federal law enforcement officials who briefed the Assembly Committee on Health Thursday morning.



Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel led the informational hearing, along with members of the FBI, DEA and local law enforcement agencies.



FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Jason Tolomeo testified that they've seen the biggest increase in the northern part of the state, but that south-central Wisconsin has also seen a spike.



A pound of meth now sells for about $3,500 in the Madison area, according to testimony given Thursday.



In 2011, Tolomeo said the main FBI office in the state was working twice as many heroin cases as meth cases. But he said there is now an even split between the two.



"Meth use has now become commensurate with heroin use in state - even forecasting that it will overtake it for certain regions," said Tolomeo.



Many heroin users turn to meth to balance themselves out, according to Tomoleo, since heroin is a depressant and meth is a stimulant.



He also said some heroin users have switched to methamphetamine because they perceive it to be a safer drug - less prone to causing a deadly overdose.



AG Schimel said nearly all of the meth coming to Wisconsin is produced in Mexico. Tolomeo said that product is then distributed through Minneapolis.