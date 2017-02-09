Madison man pleads no contest in party bus killing

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Police officer is going above and beyond the call of duty by donating a kidney to a little boy she had previously never met. Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports, Officer Lindsey Bittorf told the 8-year-old Janesville boy she'd taken an oath to serve and protect, and her kidney is part of that duty.More >>
The alleged attack happened around 4:45 pm at Badger Prairie Dog Park in Verona
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has a very unique take on a tweet from President Donald Trump that has fueled speculation he may have secretly recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Beloit man on Thursday after executing a search warrant on Cleveland Street.
This is the time of year when bats are leaving the caves they've been hibernating in. But many of the animals in Wisconsin, didn't survive the winter.
Former U.S. Second Lady Biden was in Milwaukee Friday to check out Milwaukee Area Technical College's Promise Program for free tuition.
MADISON (WKOW) -- A local father daughter inventing duo, went up against some of the toughest judges around Friday night on ABC's show, "The Toy Box".
A man accused of breaking into a Janesville gun shop and stealing 18 weapons says he had no plans to harm the public while he was on the run for 10 days.
Governments and corporations around the world are warning of a global cyber attack.
Just over 6000 undergraduates are set to receive their diplomas; doors at Camp Randall open at 10:00 a.m. for the 12 noon ceremony.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison's spring graduation takes place Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
UW-Madison announced earlier this year that Hollywood producer Steve Levitan will be the university's Spring commencement speaker.
A security system at a Town of Burke home foils a potential home invasion, and helps provide evidence on a later car theft
