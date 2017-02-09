Madison man pleads no contest in party bus killing

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has pleaded no contest in a case where police say he shot and killed someone on a party bus.

Antonio Stanley, 34, pleaded no contest on Tuesday to 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide for the shooting death of Samuel Erving, 28. Prosecutors say Erving was killed execution-style and shot more than 15 times.

According to court records, Erving, Stanley and a man named Johnny Green were among 17 people on a party bus from Madison to Milwaukee. When the bus returned to Madison in the early morning hours of December 12, 2015, there was friction between the three, according to documents.

A criminal complaint says Green gave Stanley a handgun. His family told 27 News in an interview shortly after the shooting, Green had no idea Stanley planned to shoot Erving.

A no contest plea is where the defendant neither admits nor disputes the charges. In Stanley's case, court documents indicate he is "Guilty Due to No Contest Plea," so he is scheduled for sentencing on April 20.

Green was also charged as Party to a Crime. His case is still pending.

