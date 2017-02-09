Car drives into business on Greenway Cross in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 21-year-old Fitchburg man is being checked out at the hospital after police say he appeared to lose consciousness and drive into a business.

It happened Thursday around 8 a.m. at Body Shop Supply of Madison at 1212 Greenway Cross, just off Fish Hatchery Road.

Police say they found the driver in and out of consciousness and found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

According to police, the man drove off the road, over a curb, hit signs, struck a fire hydrant, and then went over a snow bank before crashing into the business.

"I'm guessing he was going between thirty and forty (MPH) when he hit the building," business manager Conrad Peterson says.

Peterson was at a customer counter within feet of the intruding Mazda sedan.

"It happened so fast, that when I looked up, it was done," he says.

The crash slightly damaged a 1940 Ford Deluxe panel truck on exhibit in the business' entrance. A structural beam of the building needs to replaced as a result of the crash.

Authorities say the driver was not seriously hurt and is expected to face several charges.