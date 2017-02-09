Parker suffers second torn ACL - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Parker suffers second torn ACL

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

Bucks forward Jabari Parker's season is over. The team announced Thursday afternoon that Parker tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game against Miami. He will have surgery and be out of action for an estimated 12 months.

Parker had a similar injury in 2014. He was returning to form this season. Parker was averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.

