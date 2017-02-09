Parker suffers second torn ACL

The Badgers softball team was eliminated from Big Ten tournament play. Third-seeded Ohio State scored three times in the second and held on for a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
The Badgers softball team was eliminated from Big Ten tournament play. Third-seeded Ohio State scored three times in the second and held on for a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
No one on the Wisconsin men’s tennis roster had ever played an NCAA championship match, but they sure didn’t act like it on Friday.More >>
No one on the Wisconsin men’s tennis roster had ever played an NCAA championship match, but they sure didn’t act like it on Friday.More >>
The Badgers softball team cleared the first hurdle of the postseason. Sixth-seeded Wisconsin defeated 11th-seeded Iowa 3-0 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
The Badgers softball team cleared the first hurdle of the postseason. Sixth-seeded Wisconsin defeated 11th-seeded Iowa 3-0 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey program will be well-represented at the upcoming Olympics. Five Badgers were just named to the Canadian national team as they prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympics.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey program will be well-represented at the upcoming Olympics. Five Badgers were just named to the Canadian national team as they prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympics.More >>
Nigel Hayes is spending the week at the NBA Combine in Chicago. He is set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin this weekend. The former Badgers standout took time to pen a letter to his classmates on 'The Players' Tribune' website.More >>
Nigel Hayes is spending the week at the NBA Combine in Chicago. He is set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin this weekend. The former Badgers standout took time to pen a letter to his classmates on 'The Players' Tribune' website.More >>
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has a very unique take on a tweet from President Donald Trump that has fueled speculation he may have secretly recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has a very unique take on a tweet from President Donald Trump that has fueled speculation he may have secretly recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told delegates to the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2017 state convention he is preparing to run for a third-term in 2018.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told delegates to the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2017 state convention he is preparing to run for a third-term in 2018.More >>
Former U.S. Second Lady Biden was in Milwaukee Friday to check out Milwaukee Area Technical College's Promise Program for free tuition.More >>
Former U.S. Second Lady Biden was in Milwaukee Friday to check out Milwaukee Area Technical College's Promise Program for free tuition.More >>
Governments and corporations around the world are warning of a global cyber attack.More >>
Governments and corporations around the world are warning of a global cyber attack.More >>
Whether you're traveling to mom or if she's heading here to visit you, we've got you covered on the weather forecast.More >>
Whether you're traveling to mom or if she's heading here to visit you, we've got you covered on the weather forecast.More >>
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) offered up a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump's presidency and Speaker Paul Ryan's reaction to it in an interview taped for Capital City Sunday this weekend.More >>
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) offered up a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump's presidency and Speaker Paul Ryan's reaction to it in an interview taped for Capital City Sunday this weekend.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) refused to address President Donald Trump's tweet suggesting he might have recorded private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey after a stop in his home district Friday.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) refused to address President Donald Trump's tweet suggesting he might have recorded private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey after a stop in his home district Friday.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker plans to tell Republicans that he's ready to run for re-election next year.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker plans to tell Republicans that he's ready to run for re-election next year.More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>