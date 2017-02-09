Beloit boy needs eleven stitches after dog bite attack

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit boy had the scare of his life after being badly bitten by a neighbor's dog. 10-year-old Ethan Jacques was injured Monday when he was playing outside with a friend.

Ethan needed eleven stitches after the dog reportedly slipped his chained leash and ran after him.

"He was holding his face, there was a hole in his face," Mom Nichole Alex said when her terrified son ran inside to tell her the terrible news.

Beloit Police cited the pit bull owners with possessing a dangerous animal, and for not having a dog license or rabies vaccine.

"I don't want another child or person to go through this, I mean it was horrifying nobody should go through that," Alex said. She says the dog has been quarantined for 10 days, but the fate of the dog's future will be up to the court system.

She believes the pit bull attack should have more consequences.

"I feel awful, I don't want to give the breed a bad name because I do believe it is all in how they are raised," Alex said. "But you must be a responsible pet owner when you have a dog who could potentially be dangerous," she added.

Ethan is recovering, but he made need plastic surgery following the bite.

"We have to keep an eye on that area and see how it heals," Alex said.

If you want to help Ethan's family pay for his medical bills, you can learn more here.