School bus rolls over child in Muscoda

MUSCODA (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after they say a school bus rolled over a child at a bus stop.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday. The Muscoda Police Department says the wheels of the bus did not make contact with the child.

Family members took the child to the hospital. Police say the child's injuries are minor.

Officers say the bus driver was taken for drug and alcohol testing, but neither are believed to be factors. 

