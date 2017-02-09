Immigration attorney reacts to Appellate Court's decision on travel ban

MADISON (WKOW) --- In Madison, people affected by the travel ban are, at least, temporarily relieved by the Appellate Court's decision Thursday.

While the ruling is seen as a victory, there is still more work to be done, according to immigration attorney Shabnam Lotfi.

Lotfi said her clients, who were left in limbo after the executive order was issued, are excited and nervous. But there is also some confusion because this is a temporary restraining order. So the courts have not decided on the merit of the case yet. She said that could happen in 3 weeks.

Lotfi is advising anyone with valid travel documents traveling to the U.S. from one of the seven countries in the executive order to do so immediately.

“To see them go through this and to see them have this much anxiety and their families broken up, it's kind of devastating. It's unfortunate that they have to, on top of the normal every day problems that everybody has. Going to work, paying bills, planning for your future, making family decisions. To have to have to worry about your visa status on top of all of it, just seems so unfair,” Lotfi said.

“I don't have words to describe how heartbreaking it is when somebody says I haven't seen my spouse in three years. Or my spouse hasn't met their child because were separated for immigration reasons.”

Lotfi said if the Trump administration wanted to ban certain travelers, there are many other ways they could do it outside of the executive order. She say the government could stop issuing visas or not allow people to attend interviews abroad in order to get visas.

She also said all of her clients from Iran have gone through rigorous vetting before being allowed in the country, which can take two or more years. And at each stage, from getting an interview, to getting a green card, or apply for citizenship, the vetting process starts all over again.