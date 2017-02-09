Badgers women notch first Big Ten win - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women notch first Big Ten win

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers women's basketball team notched it's first conference victory of the season. Wisconsin took down Nebraska 82-56.

Courtney Fredrickson led a balanced attack for Wisconsin. The freshman had 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was her first career double-double. Senior Avyanna Young also had a double-double. She notched 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Wisconsin improved to 6-18 overall, 1-10 in the Big Ten. Nebraska fell to 5-19 overall, 1-11 in Big Ten play.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.