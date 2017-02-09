Badgers women notch first Big Ten win

It took less than 24 hours to lock in Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson as the Badgers ninth verbal commit for their 2018 recruiting class.More >>
The Warhawks had an opportunity to claim the title one game earlier, but UW-La Crosse rallied with a five-run ninth inning to win 9-8 and force a winner-take-all game in the double-elimination tournament.More >>
Travis Shaw capped Milwaukee's eight-run fifth inning with a three-run homer, helping the Brewers beat the New York Mets 11-4 on Saturday night. Milwaukee sent 11 batters to the plate in its highest scoring inning of the season.More >>
The Badgers softball team was eliminated from Big Ten tournament play. Third-seeded Ohio State scored three times in the second and held on for a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
Outfielder Ryan Braun was been put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left calf, and the Milwaukee Brewers brought up infielder Eric Sogard from Triple-A Colorado Springs.More >>
No one on the Wisconsin men’s tennis roster had ever played an NCAA championship match, but they sure didn’t act like it on Friday.More >>
The Badgers softball team cleared the first hurdle of the postseason. Sixth-seeded Wisconsin defeated 11th-seeded Iowa 3-0 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
The Packers have announced the signing of their top pick from this year's draft, Kevin King.More >>
The 6th annual Wisconsin Sports Awards were held on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. The state's best high school, college and professional athletes were honored in a ceremony held at Camp Randall Stadium and the UW Field House.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey program will be well-represented at the upcoming Olympics. Five Badgers were just named to the Canadian national team as they prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympics.More >>
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has a very unique take on a tweet from President Donald Trump that has fueled speculation he may have secretly recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told delegates to the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2017 state convention he is preparing to run for a third-term in 2018.More >>
Former U.S. Second Lady Biden was in Milwaukee Friday to check out Milwaukee Area Technical College's Promise Program for free tuition.More >>
Governments and corporations around the world are warning of a global cyber attack.More >>
Whether you're traveling to mom or if she's heading here to visit you, we've got you covered on the weather forecast.More >>
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) offered up a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump's presidency and Speaker Paul Ryan's reaction to it in an interview taped for Capital City Sunday this weekend.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) refused to address President Donald Trump's tweet suggesting he might have recorded private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey after a stop in his home district Friday.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker plans to tell Republicans that he's ready to run for re-election next year.More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
