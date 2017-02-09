Badgers women notch first Big Ten win

The Badgers women's basketball team notched it's first conference victory of the season. Wisconsin took down Nebraska 82-56.

Courtney Fredrickson led a balanced attack for Wisconsin. The freshman had 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was her first career double-double. Senior Avyanna Young also had a double-double. She notched 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Wisconsin improved to 6-18 overall, 1-10 in the Big Ten. Nebraska fell to 5-19 overall, 1-11 in Big Ten play.