Sun Prairie boys top Madison Memorial

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -

In a matchup of ranked teams, Sun Prairie prevailed against their conference foe, Madison Memorial. The Cardinals take it 65-54.

Sun Prairie was led by freshman Jalen Johnson. He scored 26 points. Marlon Ruffin chipped in 23 for the winners. Chris Knight led Madison Memorial with 23 points.

