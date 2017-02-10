Dane County proposals reaffirm commitment to immigrants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County supervisor Carousel Bayrd introduced two resolutions related to immigration Thursday.

One lets immigrants in Dane County know they can get help from county agencies without being asked about their immigration status.

Bayrd says some people are living in fear because they're afraid they may be deported.

"We need a safer community where people aren't intimidated to access the police and I think it's incredibly important to remind them that this is the service that we provide proudly."

The other resolution opposes the president's executive order.