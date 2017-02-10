Trump, Abe to meet Friday to discuss security and economics

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- President Trump will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan Friday, discussing security and economic relationships between the two nations.

Japan was part of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership President Trump was quick to pull the United States from once he took office. That's a concern for Japanese leader Shinzo Abe. Now instead, Abe may have to push for a more direct trade deal between the U.S. and Japan.

Newspapers in Japan say Abe may announce plans for $150 billion invested in the U.S. through projects like high-speed railways.

Security is also on the agenda for Friday. “This summit is to ensure a stable U.S.-Japan alliance,” said Abe as he left for the White House. “I would like this to be a summit which will send the message that we will strengthen the alliance between the U.S. and Japan together with President Trump."

Since the end of World War II, Japan's alliance with America has led to stronger security in Asia. But President Trump's "America First" rhetoric has concerned Abe.

Abe is set to get to the White House Friday morning. The two will hold a press conference Friday afternoon. Then Friday evening, Abe and his wife will join President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at their Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.