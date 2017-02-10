Suave, smooth, and the hidden mastermind behind many catnaps - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suave, smooth, and the hidden mastermind behind many catnaps

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Mr. Bigglesworth is looking for a comfortable new home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck with the Humane Society of Southern  Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off this lovable domestic shorthaired cat.

Roadruck says, "Mr. Bigglesworth is the purrfect pal to help you battle against secret agents and sharks with laser beams."

If you'd like to meet Mr. Bigglesworth or any other animal at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, click here.

