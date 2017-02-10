Suave, smooth, and the hidden mastermind behind many catnaps

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Mr. Bigglesworth is looking for a comfortable new home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off this lovable domestic shorthaired cat.

Roadruck says, "Mr. Bigglesworth is the purrfect pal to help you battle against secret agents and sharks with laser beams."

If you'd like to meet Mr. Bigglesworth or any other animal at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, click here.