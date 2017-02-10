Educators celebrate National School Counseling Week Feb. 6-10

MADISON (WKOW) -- Educators in southern Wisconsin are celebrating National School Counseling Week.

Stacy Eslick is the Executive Director of the Wisconsin School Counselor Association. She says part of the reason for the week is to bring attention to what school counselors do for our children. It's not the same as it used to be and is much more than just helping high school students with career or college choices.

"School counselors work with all children in grades K-12 and not only do we provide academic, career and college readiness, but we also help them with personal and social issues.

"We're trying to eliminate the term "guidance counselor" that you may remember from when you were a kid. We're called "school counselors" now and this week we promote how the profession has changed. We help the whole child."

