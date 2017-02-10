The love story behind the current era of Wollersheim Winery and Distillery

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- When you look up tourist destinations in southern Wisconsin, Wollersheim Winery and Distillery will likely appear on the list. What you might read about though, is the romantic story about how the current owners, Philippe and Julie Coquard, met.

In 1984, 13th generation winemaker Philippe Coquard left his family in France for an internship at Wollersheim Winery.

"I wanted to number one, learn how to speak English, and two find out what the American wine business was all about," says Philippe.

Back then, he couldn't pick out Wisconsin on the map, let alone where the winery is located in Prairie du Sac.

"In Europe, you know America through New York City, Chicago and California. There's nothing in between," says Philippe. "Julie's dad, Bob Wollersheim, picked my name on the listing of potential interns."

Little did Bob Wollersheim know, he would also be picking a future husband for his daughter, Julie.

"[Julie] was a striking, beautiful young lady, as she still is today," says Philippe.

While Philippe was working at the winery, Julie was finishing up the school year at UW-Madison.

"I had to help her with her French homework. That's how it kind of started," says Philippe.

"Then that summer we got to know each other better. I was a tour guide at the winery, and he was working in the vineyard," adds Julie.

"We got close. And closer. And fell in love and never looked back," Philippe says.

Philippe had a job offer in France, but they both knew their relationship was going to be forever.

"We didn't really have to ask that question. We both knew," says Julie.

"Julie's dad was interested in me taking over all the production side of the winery, so I called my dad, and said hey, I'm thinking of staying," says Philippe.

Julie and Philippe got married in June 1986. Now they have three kids, a daughter and two sons, plus a son-in-law all involved in the family business. While for some working with your entire family might sound like a nightmare, Philippe and Julie wouldn't have it any other way.

"It is sweet. It is good. Quite often you hear those horror stories [about how] it's difficult to work in a family business," says Philippe. "The family integrity comes first... Don't take it for granted. Don't assume. Talk, ask."

More than 30 years later, the Wollersheim business is still going strong, as is Philippe and Julie's love story. Like a fine wine, both have been carefully crafted with age.

"You work at it every day. It's not what happened 30 years ago, it's every day," says Philippe. "It's supporting each other all the time. The good and the bad... Communicate all the time, and that, to me, that's the key to success and key to continue a love story."

This Valentine's Day season and for the rest of the year, Philippe and Julie are spreading their love into the community, and that means you can have your own piece of the winery love story. The Coquards are shaping the metal hoops from their used barrels into hearts and stringing then with pink or red lights to raise money for cancer research.

"It helps so many people because everyone is touched by cancer in some way. We've had several people from the winery here, my father in particular, that had cancer," says Julie.

"A little bit of love can go a long way. So if other people can learn from our story, and what we do with the hearts and giving to save lives, the better it is yet," says Philippe.

All of the proceeds from the Barrel Hoops Hearts for Cancer are being donated to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. They are being sold at the winery for $50 a piece. You can also share your own love story with a photo of your hoop to the Wollersheim Facebook page.