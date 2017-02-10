Last-minute Valentine's Day tips - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Last-minute Valentine's Day tips

MADISON (WKOW) -- Valentine's Day is big business for local florists and candy companies.

On Monday, Curtis Diller from Kilwin's Madison stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about Valentine's Day candy.

Diller says Kilwins makes custom made gift baskets and tins which are the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

ABC News recently released a report on the "7 Not-So-Typical Valentine's Day Ideas."  Some of the ideas include, dates spent in cemeteries or naming roaches after loved ones.

