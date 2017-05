MONTANA (WKOW) --- Montana Highway Patrol posted video of one of their patrol cars that was hit while pulled over to help a motorist.

This video is a good reminder the importance to move over and slow down when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

No one was injured in this incident.

The trooper and another man narrowly avoided being hit. Officials say the truck you see was trying to pass another truck when it hit ice and hit the patrol car.