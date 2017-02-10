Sauk County deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office arrested and released a Reedsburg man accused in a hit-and-run case.

Eric Ostrander, 37, is charged with hit and Run and Failure to Notify Police of an Accident.

Deputies say his car was involved in a crash with another vehicle Thursday on STH 23/33 near Golf Course Road, and his car left the scene of the crash.

One Friday, the investigating Deputy waited at the same location at the same time the crash happened the day before, and he saw a red Chrysler drive by with damage consistent with the damage authorities thought would be sustained in the Hit and Run crash. The Deputy stopped the car and its driver, Ostrander, who the sheriff's office says admitted leaving the crash scene.