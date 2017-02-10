Man tries to jump in woman's moving car after he reportedly steals liquor in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - A 21-year-old man is facing numerous charges after he reportedly tried to steal liquor from the west side Walmart and hop in a woman's car to get away.

Madison police say Dalvon J. Tellis, 21, of no permanent address, left a 63-year-old woman badly shaken Thursday afternoon after he allegedly tried to get into her locked car in the parking lot of the Walmart at 7202 Watts Rd.

Officers were called there after store employees say Tellis loaded four bottles of high-end liquor into a backpack and left without paying. As he was running from the store, police say he forcibly grabbed the passenger-side handle of the victim's car and also banged on her window. He did not get in as the door was locked.

The woman, whose name has not been released, told police she was terrified, and that she "burnt rubber" to get away. When he was arrested, Tellis told police he was not trying to carjack the woman -- that he was just trying to find a spot to sit down after being chased by police.

Earlier in the afternoon, police say he got into confrontations with employees at two grocery stores: the Hy-Vee at 675 S. Whitney Way and the Copps at 620 S. Whitney Way, reportedly cursing and screaming at them.



Tellis was arrested for disorderly conduct, retail theft, resisting/obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

