UPDATE: Car crash in Green County leaves one dead, three hospitalized

UPDATE (WKOW): The Green County Sheriff's office says one person has died and three others have been critically injured in a car crash Friday afternoon.

A news release tonight says deputies responded just before 2:30 p.m. to a report of a two-car accident at the intersection of Melvin and Clarno roads south of Monroe.

First responders on the scene from Monroe extinguished a fire on one of the cars.

Three persons were airlifted to the UW Hospital in Madison, while one was pronounced dead the scene.

Sheriff Mark A. Rohloff says initial reports indicate a sedan was traveling westbound on Melvin Road, when it failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a northbound truck.

Speed and failure to stop are considered factors for the sedan in the crash.

The roads were closed for approximately six hours to permit the county and the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate.

The condition of all the injured was last reported as critical, and all identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

A posting on the Monroe Times' newspaper's social media account says those involved in the crash were high school students.

People were informed of the accident via an e-mail Friday night sent to students' parents by MHS principal Chris Medenwaldt.

"There was one fatality and two students are in critical condition," Medenwaldt wrote in the email. "We are not able to offer many details at this time ..."

He also said the district will have staff available to support students at 9 a.m. Saturday at the high school.

WKOW News Director Lance Veeser says the Waunakee/Monroe basketball games were canceled tonight,

The paper also reports MHS Activities Director Jeff Newcomer as saying Saturday's boys hockey game has also been canceled.

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) --- The Green County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a "severe motor vehicle crash" at the intersection of Melvin Road and Clarno Road near Monroe.

Officials ask people to avoid the area. The roads are closed at Melvin Road Eastbound from STH 69, no eastbound traffic allowed. Clarno Road at Mings Road there is no southbound traffic allowed.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.