Two arrested after more than 15K dollars in drugs, cash seized from Adams County home

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's office has arrested two people after finding meth, cocaine and cash at a residence where deputies served a warrant Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Ryan Greeno says in a Friday news release that Dartanjon Flynn, 48, and Donna Grahn, 51,were taken into custody after a search of Grahn's home in Big Flats. A K9 unit from the Wisconsin Rapids Police also helped in the search.

Officials say they found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine, a little over 30 grams of cocaine and about $5,500 in cash at the home. The drugs have an estimated street value of $10,000.

Flynn and Grahn face charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking dwelling.

Donna Grahn also faces a charge of bail jumping.