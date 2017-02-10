Authorities release names, more details in deadly police shooting in Walworth Co.

Sun Prairie Police are looking for the people responsible for an armed home invasion late Saturday night.More >>
The car was traveling southbound on STH 113 when the victim was struck; it continued southbound into the City of Madison from there.
Deputies at the Dane County Sheriff's Office are looking for more information about a man found dead on the shoulder of U.S. 113 and County Highway M.
On Saturday, the Badgers landed a verbal commit from Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson. A good note for Wisconsin, especially after the mess of events that happened on Friday.
A family of five has been displaced after their Mazomanie home caught fire late Saturday night.
Before 6,000 UW Madison grads tossed their caps in the air, those in the stands got a little choked up during an emotional speech.
An inmate who went AWOL from the Dane County Jail about a month ago has been found.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has named Crystal Siemers-Peterman, of Cleveland, Wisconsin, the state's 70th Alice.
Families are coming together this weekend for the annual March for Babies.
Would-be robber used pepper spray on two victims as they tried to get man's wallet back.
A new trade deal with China that guarantees more exports of US beef has one farmer in Athens concerned.
Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer told News 18 an elderly man ran into a slow-moving train on 13th Ave. in Bloomer around 4 p.m. on Saturday and suffered serious injuries.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has a very unique take on a tweet from President Donald Trump that has fueled speculation he may have secretly recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
Saturday, more than 6,000 UW Madison students turned their tassels at Camp Randall.
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told delegates to the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2017 state convention he is preparing to run for a third-term in 2018.
