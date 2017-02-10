Authorities release names, more details in deadly police shooting in Walworth Co.

ELKHORN (WKOW) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Office and Elkhorn Police have released the names of the officers involved in the shooting and killing of a man on February 2. They are Walworth County Deputy Jesse Smith, 34, and Elkhorn Police Officer Robert Rayfield, 31.

The sheriff's office previously said the two were investigating a reckless driving complaint. Today, authorities confirmed the victim, Kris Kristl, was the suspect of that complaint. The joint police statement released today also says Kristl was "alleged to have displayed a purported weapon during this incident. Both officers discharged their weapons during this incident."

Deputy Smith has been with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for two years, and has a total of six years of law enforcement experience.

Officer Rayfield has been with Elkhorn PD for approximately eight years.

Both officers have been placed on Administrative Duty, which is standard practice with these types of incidents.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, is continuing as the lead agency in the investigation into this shooting.