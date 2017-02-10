Monona Grove, Beloit schools may also miss out on new state funding due to Act 10 requirement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin DPI Superintendent Tony Evers is questioning a proposal in Gov. Scott Walker's budget that requires school districts to strictly adhere to Act 10 in order to receive a share of $650 million in new funds.

The budget proposal specifically relates to districts that don't require employees to pay a 12 percent share of their health insurance costs.

Governor Walker began selling his education budget at Platteville Middle School Friday morning - where he explained the importance of the requirement.

"Our belief is if we're gonna invest more in K-12 and higher education - I think the taxpayer wants to know that it's going to overwhelmingly go into classroom to improve student success," said Gov. Walker.

27 News reported Wednesday the Madison Metropolitan School District fails to meet the 12 percent threshold, but we have since learned they are not alone.

Beloit and Monona Grove school district employees also pay well below that share for their health insurance premiums.

Beloit School District employees pay just two percent, but Supt. Evers said it's Monona Grove that offers a great example of why the Act 10 compliance requirement doesn't make much sense.

"They (Monona Grove) were at that 88 percent magic point and they went out on bid and got a new carrier that was so much less expensive, that they were actually able to reduce the amount that teachers had to pay, that employees had to pay," said Dr. Evers.

Monona Grove Superintendent Daniel O'Brien said his district cut employee contributions from 12 to 5 percent and also saved itself money in the process.

"They went out and saved money and now are not "compliant," said Dr. Evers, who feels it sets a bad example to penalize a district actively working to save taxpayer money.

But Gov. Walker said the principle is important.

"So this is not about more or less, but it's about using the reforms that Act 10 provided to school districts across the state," said Gov. Walker.

27 News reached out to the Governor's spokesperson with a specific question about the Monona Grove School District's situation, but we have yet to receive a response.